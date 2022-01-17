PM Narendra Modi 'deeply saddened' by Pandit Birju Maharaj's death, calls it 'irreparable loss'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, mourned the tragic death of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj. The renowned dancer died on Sunday (Jan 16) at the age of 83 as per his relatives. His demise has left the whole country in shock and saddened many including PM Narendra Modi.

The honourable PM took to Twitter to condole Pandit Birju Maharaj's death with a heartfelt note and a picture of the duo.

He wrote in Hindi, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. om Shanti!"

Take a look at his tweet:

Pandit Birju Maharaj journey as a dancer

Pandit Birju Maharaj was a direct descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, that includes his two uncles - Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj.

He started receiving training in the dance form from his young days by his father and uncles.

Pandit Birju Maharaj's first major solo performance was at Manmath Nath Ghosh celebrations in Bengal and since then there has been no looking back.

Awards and recognition

The Kathak maestro has been conferred with numerous prestigious awards including India's second-highest civilian award – Padma Vibhushan.

Other awards bestowed on him are Sangeet Natak Academy Award, Kalidas Samman, Nritya Choodamani, Andhra Ratna, Nritya Vilas, Adharshila Shikhar Samman, Soviet Land Nehru Award, Shiromani Samman, Rajiv Gandhi Peace Award.

He also has Honorary Doctorate degrees from Banares Hindu University and Khairagarh University.

Pandit Birju Maharaj apart from his immense contribution in the classical dance form of Kathak, has also choreographed some Bollywood songs like 'Aan Milo Sajana' from 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.