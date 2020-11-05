Poonam Pandey arrested in Goa for allegedly shooting 'porn' video on beach

New Delhi: Controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey has been arrested in North Goa for allegedly shooting an obscene and vulgar video on the beach. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly shooting a "porn video" at Goa's Chapoli Dam.

An FIR has also been lodged against an unknown person for shooting the video in question. An excerpt from the copy of the complaint filed by the women's wing of Goa Forward Party with the Goa Police reads: "We would like to draw your attention towards allegedly porn video starring actress Poonam Pandey which is being circulated over social media in the state. This video is a sort of assault on Goan Women and has tarnished the image of Goa. The shooting of this porn video is done at Chapoli dam Canacona, which has shocked the people of Canacona, which is famous for its culture."

Earlier in September this year, a day after getting married, Poonam Pandey had accused her husband Sam Bombay of molestation and assault. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa.

Sam was later arrested. However, he was granted conditional bail a day after.

On Karwa Chauth, Poonam shared pictures with husband Sam Bombay on social media debunking all marital discord rumours.