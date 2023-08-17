New Delhi: Apart from proving her acting mettle, Priyanka Chopra is also a successful entrepreneur. Back in 2021, the global icon had started a restaurant named Sona in New York with Maneesh Goyal. The actress would often gave a tour of her restaurant, by sharing pictures and videos, and flaunting the gourmet dishes, to her social media fans. In fact, in 2022, she launched the Sona Home collection which included dinnerware, table linens, bar and decor, and gifts, among other items. However, the latest report is that Priyanka has decided to stepped away from the business. Priyanka's representatives shared a statement with the publication that stated, "Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona." The restaurant will continue to stay open.

According to a report in People, a spokesperson from their team confirmed the same and stated, "Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India."

The spokesperson further stated, "Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await."



Despite the development, the New York restaurant will remain open. Maneesh K Goyal, co-founder of Sona and Chopra Jonas' friend and former business partner, shared that working with Priyanka 'has been a dream come true'. He said, "We're grateful for her partnership and support," he added in a statement to PEOPLE. "While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."

Speaking on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Richard Madden in Prime Video's spy-thriller series Citadel. The series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil. She will be a part of the second season the show 'Citadel'.

Several reports claimed that Priyanka has opted out from Farhan Akhtar's project 'Jee Le Zaraa' as the shooting dates clash with that of 'Citadel 2'. Hwever, no official confirmation has been provided on the matter. Producer Reema Kagti has hinted that the film will proceed with the 'same cast', including Priyanka as well as co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.