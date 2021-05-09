Priyanka Chopra honours mom Madhu, mother-in-law Denise in heartfelt Mother's Day post

Mumbai: Megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday celebrated Mother`s Day by honouring her mother Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas as she penned down a relatable quote.

The 'Baywatch' star took to Instagram to put up two sweet pictures of her two moms- Madhu and Denise.

In the first pic, Priyanka is seen posing smilingly for the lens with her mom Madhu as they walk down a street in the U.K., while the second picture features Priyanka`s husband Nick Jonas` mom Denise as the duo stare smilingly into the lens. Denise is seen resting her hand on Priyanka`s hand as they both cherish each other`s company.

Taking to the caption, the `Isn`t It Romantic` started penning down a note to mark the special occasion of Mother`s Day.

"I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it`s ok. "- unknown," she wrote, adding, "Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here`s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love."

Sending a message to all the moms in the world, the actor added, "Please know you are appreciated and seen. I`m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother`s Day to everyone (with a red heart emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including Mukesh Chhabra and more than 6 lakh fans liked the post.

Priyanka`s mom left a red heart emoticon on the post. Mother's Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world.

On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting `Text for You` with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has `Matrix 4` and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline