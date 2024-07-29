Priyanka Chopra Jonas Delighted By Koala Named After Her In Australia

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Australia filming her upcoming movie, 'The Bluff'. During her downtime, she's been exploring the country with her daughter Malti Marie and sharing adorable moments from their adventures on social media.

In her latest post, Jonas revealed a heartwarming surprise she encountered at Paradise Country on the Gold Coast. An 8-month-old koala has been named after her, leaving her visibly surprised and thrilled. The video shows Jonas meeting the tiny koala and exclaiming, "Are you serious?" upon learning its name.

The post also features videos of Jonas interacting with other animals, including a kangaroo and a meerkat perched on her head. She expressed her gratitude towards Paradise Country for the lovely surprise and their efforts in wildlife conservation.

With Caption “An 8 month old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingoes! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon.”

Her husband, Nick Jonas, commented on the post, calling her "cute," while fans flooded the comments with enthusiastic reactions, calling the moment "the sweetest thing ever."

Jonas' visit to Paradise Country showcased her love for wildlife and her appreciation for conservation efforts. Her upcoming film, The Bluff, is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.