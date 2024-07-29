Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771556
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Delighted By Koala Named After Her In Australia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas founds an 8-month-old koala has named after her.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Delighted By Koala Named After Her In Australia (Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Australia filming her upcoming movie, 'The Bluff'. During her downtime, she's been exploring the country with her daughter Malti Marie and sharing adorable moments from their adventures on social media.

In her latest post, Jonas revealed a heartwarming surprise she encountered at Paradise Country on the Gold Coast. An 8-month-old koala has been named after her, leaving her visibly surprised and thrilled. The video shows Jonas meeting the tiny koala and exclaiming, "Are you serious?" upon learning its name.

The post also features videos of Jonas interacting with other animals, including a kangaroo and a meerkat perched on her head. She expressed her gratitude towards Paradise Country for the lovely surprise and their efforts in wildlife conservation.
With Caption “An 8 month old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingoes! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Her husband, Nick Jonas, commented on the post, calling her "cute," while fans flooded the comments with enthusiastic reactions, calling the moment "the sweetest thing ever."

Jonas' visit to Paradise Country showcased her love for wildlife and her appreciation for conservation efforts. Her upcoming film, The Bluff, is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!
DNA Video
DNA: Who covers mosques in Haridwar?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Germany Shut Down Multiple Mosques?
DNA Video
DNA: Phoolan Devi is 'alive'!
DNA Video
DNA: Game of 'Halal' in Share Market!
DNA Video
DNA: Partition of Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Politician VS Officer in UP!