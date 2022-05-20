Cannes: Actor and filmmaker R Madhavan`s biographical drama movie `Rocketry: The Nambi Effect`, which is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Madhavan, who has directed, produced and written the film in addition to acting in it, was present at the screening along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Nambi himself. Nambi is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage.

Following the film`s premiere, Madhavan expressed gratitude by saying, "We would like to really thank our Minister Thakur and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and everybody who came here and made it possible at such short notice. We couldn`t have asked for a better stage to showcase this film. Thank you so very much."

"So proud of you," Thakur said to Madhavan as he showcased his love for the film by hugging the actor. He further also addressed Nambi and said, "This is the least we could do."Apart from Madhavan, Thakur and Nambi, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and Indian musical maestro AR Rahman were also present at the movie`s screening.`Rocketry: The Nambi Effect` is set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022.

Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.Madhavan`s directorial debut will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.