हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
R Madhavan

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' premieres at 75th Cannes Film Festival

Madhavan at Cannes 2022: Nambi is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage.

R Madhavan&#039;s &#039;Rocketry: The Nambi Effect&#039; premieres at 75th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes: Actor and filmmaker R Madhavan`s biographical drama movie `Rocketry: The Nambi Effect`, which is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Madhavan, who has directed, produced and written the film in addition to acting in it, was present at the screening along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Nambi himself. Nambi is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage.

Following the film`s premiere, Madhavan expressed gratitude by saying, "We would like to really thank our Minister Thakur and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and everybody who came here and made it possible at such short notice. We couldn`t have asked for a better stage to showcase this film. Thank you so very much."

"So proud of you," Thakur said to Madhavan as he showcased his love for the film by hugging the actor. He further also addressed Nambi and said, "This is the least we could do."Apart from Madhavan, Thakur and Nambi, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and Indian musical maestro AR Rahman were also present at the movie`s screening.`Rocketry: The Nambi Effect` is set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. 

Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.Madhavan`s directorial debut will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. 

It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
R MadhavanRocketry: The Nambi Effect75th Cannes Film FestivalCannes 2022Cannes Film Festival
Next
Story

Cannes 2022, Day 3: Deepika Padukone looks red hot in blazing LV dress with a plunging neckline!

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Namaste India: CBI raids Lalu-Rabri's house