Rahul Vaidya Reveals Virat Kohli Blocked Him; Wonders Why

Mumbai: The revelation that cricketer Virat Kohli has blocked singer Rahul Vaidya on Instagram has left fans scratching their heads. Rahul, known for his participation in Bigg Boss 14 and his successful music career, recently opened up about this baffling situation while speaking with the paparazzi.

When asked about the apparent Instagram block, Rahul appeared genuinely puzzled. He said, “Aaj tak samajh mein nahi aaya, bhai ne block kyun kiya” (I still don’t understand why he blocked me). The singer admitted that he has no idea what might have triggered this move and expressed his confusion over the unexpected development.

Interestingly, there has been no public feud or interaction between the two celebrities that could explain the blocking. Rahul Vaidya and Virat Kohli do not appear to have crossed paths in any contentious manner, making the situation even more mysterious. Fans have been speculating online, but so far, there’s no clear answer as to why Kohli decided to sever this virtual connection.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been making headlines for more personal reasons. The power couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on December 11, 2024, sharing heartfelt posts on social media that left fans in awe.

In another surprising development, reports suggest that the couple is planning to move to London permanently with their two children, Vamika and their newborn son, Akaay. Kohli’s childhood coach confirmed the news, sharing that the family has been spending considerable time in London, especially after the birth of their second child earlier this year. This decision might reflect their desire for a quieter, more private life away from the spotlight in India.



The news of Rahul Vaidya being blocked by Kohli has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans expressing everything from curiosity to amusement. Some have speculated that it could have been an accidental block, while others believe it might be linked to an unknown incident.

Whatever the reason, the incident highlights the intriguing and sometimes perplexing dynamics of celebrity relationships in the digital age. As for Rahul, he seems to be taking the situation in stride, even if he remains baffled by Kohli’s decision.