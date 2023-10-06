Raj Kundra Takes A Dig At Uorfi Javed In His Stand-Up Act, Opens Up On Being The 'Maskman'

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, known for his recent headline-worthy endeavors, surprised everyone with a remarkable stand-up comedy performance at a special event for his friend Munawar Faruqui. Wearing a mask, Kundra's debut in the world of comedy left the audience in stitches, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media.

His comedic talent shone brightly, captivating the audience with his wit and humor. He hilariously recounted how his children mistook him for a Power Ranger on TV due to his mask. Kundra also poked fun at his own media spotlight, sharing that the media is enamored with two people: himself, for what he wears, and Uorfi, for her unconventional attire.

In addition to his comedy, Raj Kundra has piqued curiosity with his upcoming biopic, UT69, leaving fans with intriguing questions. Is UT69 truly about Raj Kundra? What does UT69 signify? Will Kundra portray himself in the movie, and is Farah Khan set to direct it? The entertainment world awaits answers with bated breath.