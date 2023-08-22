New Delhi: Bollywood's sensational and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is back in the news. The actres, dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant has once again levelled some serious allegations against her estranged husband UAE-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani. A day ago, Adil had conducted a press conference and shared his side of story and his relationship with Rakhi. He dismissed the claims of fraud, theft and assault, levelled against him by Rakhi. Instead, he accused the actress of drugging him, assault, and falsely implicating him in a rape case.

Calling her a 'dangerous woman', Adil accused Rakhi of cheating on him and establishing physical relationship with the latter while she was married to him. Adil showed documents of her marriage with Ritesh and alleged that she never got divorced from him when she married him (Adil). He also made another revelation that he was not younger to Rakhi by 7 years as she claims, but by 19 years, as he is just 27-year-old whereas Rakhi is 45-year-old.

On Tuesday, Rakhi held a conference and interacted with media and claimed that Adil made and sold her nude videos for huge amount of money. She also accused him of hiding his sexuality and claimed that he would indulge in sex with other women and men in front of her.

Rakhi further accused Adil of physically assaulting her during their five months of marriage and forcefully converting her to Islam.

The actress also claimed that when she came out of Bigg Boss Marathi show, she learnt about Adil's extra-marital affairs with other women. Rakhi claimed that she was pregnant at that time, and after learning about her husband's infidelity, she had a miscarriage. She claimed that she never had an abortion as it is a sin for her.

According to reports, Adil Khan Durrani was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Rakhi Sawant filed a complaint against him of cheating, fraud and asault. On February 21, 2023, Adil was arrested by Mysuru Police on the basis of a complaint filed by an Iranian woman accusing him of raping her.