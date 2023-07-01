Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Name Their baby Girl Klin Kaara Konidela, Share Pics From Ceremony

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, on Friday, revealed the name of their daughter. The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taking to Instagram, Charan shared a post which reads, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

The 'RRR' actor also shared a couple of family pictures from the baby's naming ceremony. In the pictures, Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela could be seen with Upasana's parents Shobhna and Anil. In an another picture, Ram Charan, Upasana, along with their parents, can be seen joyfully posing in a hammock against a serene white backdrop. Soon after Charan shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and heartfelt messages for the new parents.

"Beautiful name. God bless her," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Their happiness are priceless."

"This is beautiful! Congratulations," a user wrote.

Upasana also shared the posts and captioned it, "KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents."

After bringing her daughter home last week, Upasana posted a happy picture with husband Ram Charan, their daughter and their pet dog. She captioned the post, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

After learning about the baby's arrival, members of the film industry and fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. Ram's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, ", "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!" Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced the pregnancy in December.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.