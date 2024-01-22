Ram Mandir Inauguration: Alia Bhatt Gets Mobbed, Husband Ranbir Kapoor Manages Crowd In Ayodhya - Watch

New Delhi: Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The nation is eagerly waiting to welcome Ram Lalla and many renowned faces from the Hindi film industry have reached Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor reached Ayodhya to attend Lord Ram''s Pran Pratistha ceremony. The actress looked stunning in a blue saree, Ranbir on the other hand donned in a white kurta and dhoti. As the couple reached the temple, they got mobbed by fans, many tried to click selfies with Alia, Ranbir then handled the crowd well. The actor covered his wife so fans could not reach her, and that is when security came in and helped the celebrity couple.

Other Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Katrina Kaif and Asha Bhosale among others are also attending the ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the music world, will be staged at 10 am. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.