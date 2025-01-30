Rasha Thadani Fulfills Her Wish, Visits 12th Jyotirlinga With Raveena Tandon: "Feeling Blessed And Thankful"

New Delhi: Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon visited their 12th Jyotirlinga, Shri Nageshwar Temple in Gujarat, on Wednesday. In a previous interview, Rasha had expressed her wish to visit the 12th Jyotirlinga this year.

Azaad actress shared a series of peaceful pictures from their visit on Instagram. In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo can be seen offering prayers and pouring milk over the Jyotirlinga.

Have A Look At The Post:

Rasha expressed her gratitude during the visit, saying, "Nageshwar, my 12th Jyotirling, and Dwarkadhish. Feeling blessed and thankful. Har Har Mahadev."

The mother-daughter duo looked stunning, with Raveena wearing a wine-red salwar kameez, while Rasha chose a baby blue anarkali suit for their visit.

Rasha Thadani Opens Up About Wears Bunch Of kala Dhaagas?

Earlier in an interview, Rasha revealed that each black thread on her wrist represents a Jyotirlinga she has visited. During the promotions of her debut film Azaad, the actor also shared her spiritual learning, mentioning that during her childhood, she attended spiritual classes where she studied the Vedas and recited shlokas. She further explained that she listens to spiritual songs every morning to start her day with positivity.

Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon are regular visitors to religious places. At the age of 19, Azaad actress Rasha had already visited 11 Jyotirlingas (shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva).

On Work Front, Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon captivated audiences with her performance in Patna Shukla and is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama Welcome 3, part of the popular Welcome franchise.