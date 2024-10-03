Rishab Shetty Joins Walkathon For Forest Conservation, Advocates For Protecting Forest Wealth

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, known for his groundbreaking success with ‘Kantara,’ recently took part in a walkathon aimed at raising awareness for forest conservation. The actor, who created a cinematic masterpiece that beautifully showcased India’s rich culture and traditions, continues to advocate for environmental causes, both on and off-screen.

At the inaugural ceremony of the walkathon, which stretched from Cubbon Park to Lal Bagh, Shetty emphasized the message he had previously portrayed in ‘Kantara.’ "It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the forest wealth," said Shetty, aligning his personal beliefs with the themes of his film. The movie highlighted the importance of conserving forests and coexisting with wildlife, particularly focusing on the Western Ghats ecosystem in Karnataka.

Taking time from his busy schedule, Shetty not only urged people to actively participate in the protection of forests and wildlife but also joined hands with forest officials, conservationists, and nature lovers during the walkathon. This event was organized by the Karnataka Forest Department as part of the 70th Wildlife Week celebrations.

On the professional front, Rishab Shetty is currently gearing up to deliver the much-anticipated ‘Kantara Chapter 1,’ and is also reportedly in discussions with Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.