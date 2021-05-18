Rubina Dilaik misses being in hubby Abhinav Shukla's arms, shares adorable throwback pics

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik who is recovering from COVID-19 in Shimla took to her Instagram to write a heartfelt post for her hubby Abhinav Shukla, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actress revealed she had been away from her lover for a month and really missed being in his arms. She wrote, "One month of not being in your arms..ohh! I miss you @ashukla09".

In the throwback pictures, Abhinav and Rubina are seen posing on a cruise donning their summer wear and stylish shades. The adorable couple look picture-perfect in the 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress's new post.

Check out her latest post:

Earlier, Rubina had taken to her YouTube channel to share her journey after testing positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

She had recorded her COVID-19 journey - from taking the RT-PCR test and testing COVID positive as part of her quarantine diaries.

In the latest video shared by the actress on her YouTube channel, she urged fans to take the current situation seriously and get tested if they have any symptoms and asked them to not treat it as a case of seasonal flu.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the music video 'Marjaneya' along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song for the video was sung by Neha Kakkar. According to reports, she is back on her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. However, at the moment, she is Shimla recovering from COVID-19.