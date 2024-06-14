Saba Azad Criticizes "Regressive Mindset" After Losing Voice-Over Jobs Due to Dating Hrithik Roshan

Actor Saba Azad in her latest Instagram post reveals about how she has been struggling to find voice-over jobs ever since she started dating Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan.

She shared a picture of getting behind the mic for the first time in two years and revealed the reason behind her long involuntary sabbatical as a voice artist.

She wrote, ''I never told anyone I'm quitting, never said I'm disinterested, I never altered my sessions fee, nothing was different from my end so what changed?''

''I was entirely clueless, I was clueless until a month ago when I met a director I used to work with regularly on a back to Bombay and I just couldn't help myself and straight up asked him- 'hey man I'm curious why don't you guys call me for

VOs anymore? What happened?' And what followed has my mind completely boggled. This is what he said- "oh we just thought you wouldn't like to do something like voice over anymore...given' well you can imagine what was implied'."

"It's important for me to share that this person is amazing, he is one of the best directors in the business, super progressive and chill and just like the kind of peeps I like to and with so this is the last thing I expected him to say- in short he said he

didn't think I would do a job like a VO given where you are in life...ie who I am dating," she continued.

She called out "regressive thinking" of people.

"Are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her

family??? What kind of an archaic assumption to make??"Saba wrote, adding "'So I basically lost a whole career that I absolutely loved and appreciated cause people thought I didn't need to work anymore??? This is sadly a one dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset."

In another post, Saba emphasized on preserving one's individuality.

"For the uninitiated, when two strong independent individuals come together they don't give ip their identities or this lives and careers to do so. They hold on to their individuality and share from a place of freedom and strength. I still gotta put food on my table, you guys... so losing a whole career because of someone else's presumptuous ignorance really hurts," she said.

"So again, no I haven't quit, all ye makers of ads- I still do VOs. So pls for the love of god undo your assumptions and let's get recording already," she stressed and concluded.

Saba also attached video clips of some famous advertisements in which she did voice over. (ANI)