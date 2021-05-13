‘Salman Khan is a legend’, says Disha Patani about 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' co-star

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani, who will be seen opposite superstar Salman Khan 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which releases on May 13, is on cloud nine.

Dia plays an independent woman and the sister of Abhyankar (Jackie Shroff), the senior of police officer Radhe (Salman Khan).

The 28-year-old recently opened up about her role in the Salman Khan starrer movie, feeling intimidated by Bhaijaan and more in an exclusive interview with DNA.

Talking about her role in the film and how much she relates to it, Disha told, "I relate quite a bit to my character Dia in the film. She's shy but enthusiastic and always rushing to people's aid. The character is important to the script and aligns with the narrative."

"The fact that it had the most challenging dance choreography was a bonus for me," she added.

While talking about sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan for the second time after Bharat, Disha opened up about why she felt intimidated by the star at first. On being asked why did you feel intimidated by Salman Khan and how did you calm your nerves and be his leading lady in the film, Disha said, "Salman Khan is a legend and you feel that star aura in his presence…. I'm relatively much newer to the industry and having the opportunity to work with him not once but twice, is a huge honour. He is a very humble and fun-loving human being and it was a very comfortable environment on the sets."

So far, two songs from the film featuring Disha Patani and Salman Khan have been released, besides Dil De Diya which is picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman.

And in both the high-octane dance numbers that are packed with Salman Khan's signature dancing style, Disha has managed to steal the limelight with her flawless dance moves, envious body and impeccable looks. Not to mention, the sizzling chemistry between the two stars have surpassed all expectations with the already hit tracks.

Sharing what it was like matching steps with Salman Khan, who has his own unique style and out-of-the-box hook steps, Disha averred, "It was a very fun experience every single time because he always comes up with these impromptu steps."

"He understands his audience and adds these comical and quirky elements that become huge trend-setters," Disha added.

Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.