Ahead of Radhe release, Disha Patani shares a candid BTS with Prabhudeva!

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is leaving no stone unturned to keep her upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' in the limelight. Be it her looks, song clippings or fun videos - Disha is dropping everything on social media.

Sharing a fun behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment with director Prabhudeva ahead of Radhe release, the actress wrote, "an absolute delight to work with the legendary Prabhudeva.

Disha Patani's upcoming much-awaited and anticipated film Radhe is just a day away from its release and the actress has given us a glimpse into a candid moment with her director, Prabhudeva.

The director-actor duo is seen gleaming with joy which also speaks about the camaraderie they share. Sharing a giggly boomerang, she wrote, "Radhe Out Tomorrow"

"An Absolute delight to work with the legendary @prabhudevaofficial"

Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda. Disha meanwhile has Ek Villian 2 in her kitty as her 2021 looks to be fantastic.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is hitting the screens on Eid, May 13, 2021.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.