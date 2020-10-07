Salman Khan remembers Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday remembered Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary. The music composer died in June 2020 after battling COVID-19.

Sohail Khan and Wajid's brother Sajid Khan were also present along with Salman.

Sajid shared a video on the Instagram account and wrote: "Happy birthday Wajid...great musician, great soul, mind-blowing person and dearest brother...miss you yaar."

In the clip, we can see Salman cutting the cake and feeding Sajid and Sohail.

Wajid breathed his last on July 1. He had recorded many hit songs in Salman's films, including "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Tujhe Aksa Beach" ("God Tussi Great Ho"), "Jalwa" ("Wanted"), and "Pandeyji seeti" and "Fevicol se" ("Dabangg 2").