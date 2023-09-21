trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665124
Arpita Khan, Her Hubby Aayush Sharma Perform Ganesh Visarjan At Salman Khan's Apartment Amid Much Fanfare - PICS, VIDEO

 Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma performed Ganesh Visarjan along with friends and family. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Immersed in the color of the festival, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma was seen enjoying Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. After welcoming Bappa at home, Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma performed Ganesh Visarjan. 

The couple graced the occassion by donning ethnic wear. Their kids were also seen enjoying the Visarjan. Superstar Salman Khan attended the event as well. Salman Khan was clicked as he arrived at his sister Arpita's house for Ganesh Visarjan in a blue shirt and jeans. The actor also posed for the paparazzi before entering the house. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor looked dapper in a blue shirt paired with black pants. He was seen in his new bald look.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is characterised by the installation of Ganesha idols at home and in gilded pandals (make-shift stage).

The 10-day festival ends with the idols taken for Visarjan through elaborate immersion processions.

