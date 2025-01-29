Samantha Reveals The ONE Thing She Wishes Everyone Would Try, Calls It Her 'Anchor'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about the importance of meditation in her everyday life and says that for her it has become “her anchor.”

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a video where she is seen meditating. For the caption, she wrote: “Meditation. If there’s one thing I wish all of you would try, it’s this. Just 15 minutes of meditation every day — in whatever way works for you. Sit in silence, focus on your breath, or follow a guided meditation on YouTube. There’s no right or wrong way, nothing formal — just the simple act of tuning in.” “For me, meditation has become my anchor — a way to return to the ocean of calm and peace that’s always within.”

Have A Look At The Post:

She added that no matter how chaotic the world gets, I know that quiet spot inside her is “always there, waiting.” “When you learn to find your way home to yourself, the noise outside loses its grip. Try it. Just for today. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and see what happens. PS: Don’t bother about the chatter in your mind. The trick is to simply watch your thoughts and let them pass. Don’t get entangled with them. PPS: Don’t forget to tell me how it goes. Let’s do this!!”

Earlier this month, the actress shared some simple and powerful mantra that has proved to be a game changer for her with her fans. She wrote, "I’ve been practicing this little ritual for the past two years, and it’s what’s got me through some of my toughest moments. It’s simple but powerful: taking a moment to appreciate where I’ve been, where I am, and what lies ahead. I know it sounds squishy but it really isn’t and there’s enough data to prove that it helps."

The actress encouraged her followers to write down three things that people were grateful for. "If writing comes naturally to you, jot down three things you’re grateful for today — they don’t have to be big, just honest. But if writing feels hard or forced, that’s okay too. Try saying it in your head or sharing it with someone you trust. Sometimes, just sitting with a quiet "thank you” in your heart is also enough."

"This small practice might feel subtle and simple at first, but it has the power to change the way you see everything. Give it a try — it’s been a game-changer for me," she wrote and added a post-script statement. PS: Lemme know how it goes for you! What are you grateful for today?"