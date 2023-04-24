Sangeeta Bijlani Playfully Punches, Hits Salman Khan At Eid Bash, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan recently attended the Eid bash hosted by his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Mumbai. The event was no less than a starry night as several big names from the industry were seen at the party. Among those who made it to the Eid bash included names like Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Disha Patani, Iulia Vantur, Palak Tiwari and Preity Zinta among others.

Former actor and Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani was also seen at the Eid bash. A video shared from a paparazzo's Instagram account showed Salman and Sangeeta exchanging a fun moment as they exited Arpita's residence. The B-Town superstar, who was seen speaking to journalist Rajat Sharma, pointed out at Sangeeta, who was walking behind him, and laughed saying something to the journalist. Sangeeta then jokingly is seen punching Salman on the face as he laughed.

Sangeeta later also hits him later on his back while Salman keeps talking to Rajat.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote "Who knows maybe they will actually get married this time."

Another fan wrote, "She’s the reason why he never got married."

"Salman Khan nothing is left for u now marry Sangeeta fast before she marries someone else," wrote another user.

"Every day you are growing younger and younger," read a comment.

For the unversed, Salman and Sangeeta dated each other years ago before they parted their ways. Their love story was a talk of the town during 90s. The duo had met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade. It was one of Salman's longest relationships. The pair also decided to get hitched and their wedding date was fixed as May 27, 1994. Salman and Sangeeta's wedding cars were also printed. However, the two then called off their wedding after Sangeeta reportedly caught Salman cheating on her with Pakistani-American actor Somy Ali.

Later, Sangeeta tied the knot with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. However, they got separaed and their divorce took place in 2019.

Last year in December, Salman hosted a lavish birthday party and Sangeeta also attended it. In several photos posted on Instagram by paparazzi, Salman kissed Sangeeta's forehead. They also shared a hug and later posed for the media stationed outside the party venue.

Salman was recently seen in family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan', helmed by Farhad Samji. The film released in theatres on Eid and also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Salman is all set to be seen next in YRF's 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif. The film will release later this year.