SANIA MIRZA DIVORCE

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce: Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar finally BREAKS her silence on affair with Pak cricketer

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce: The rumours hogged most attention lately on social media but the couple surprised all by announcing a new show together amid such reports. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A few days back, speculation was rife over trouble in the marital paradise of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. And many reports claimed popular Pak actress Ayesha Omar as the reason behind their split. However, the rumour fizzled out after Shoaib wished his wifey on her birthday. Now, Ayesha has finally broken her silence on the reported link-up. 

Replying to a fans's question asking if she was planning to get married to Shoaib Malik, Ayesha Omar wrote on Instagram comment: 'Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un kee shadi hoe we hai aur who apnee biwi kay saath bohat khush hai. Main donon @realshoaibmalik aur @saniamirza kee bohat respect kartee hoon. Shoaib aur mein achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkhwa hai. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain Duniya mein logon kay.' 

Sania and Shoaib's divorce rumours hogged most attention lately on social media but the couple surprised all by announcing a new show together amid such reports. The OTT platform Urduflix announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled `The Mirza Malik Show`. Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, "The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pakistani model and actress Ayesha Omar's name got linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik probably due to the intimate pictures of the two which were part of a photoshoot they did long back. They had collaborated for a bold photoshoot some time back and now internet is digging out old stuff amid Shoaib's separation rumours with wife Sania Mirza. 

 

