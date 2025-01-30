Shahid Kapoor Praises 'Deva' Co-star Pooja Hegde, 'She Made It On Her Own'

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor are looking forward to the big release of 'Deva'. As the film is inching closer to its release date, the stars are busy promoting the mass actioner. During one of the recently held promotional events in the capital, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his co-star Pooja Hegde and admired her ability to establish herself in the film industry all on her own.

Shahid Kapoor said, "She has worked really hard to be where she is. And I put that very high. Everybody is not able to make it on their own. So I really appreciate that about her. Also, the way she dances, she has her own way of doing it. It's very charming the way she dances, and I really enjoy that."

Beyond Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, 'Deva' also stars Pavail Gulatie in a pivotal role. The recently released trailer offered glimpses into the world of 'Deva'. Directed by ace Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film will see Shahid Kapoor playing the role of a police officer, whereas Pooja Hegde will be seen as an investigative journalist 'Diya'. Audiences are in for a delightful treat to witness Pooja Hegde as an alpha female, something that's never seen before. The trailer and 'Bhasad Macha' track gained significant traction from the masses, setting the tone for the film's theatrical release on January 31.