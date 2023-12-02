Shanaya Kapoor Oozes Confidence In Tough Workout Routine, Fan Writes 'Pyar Ho Jata Hai...' - WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: Stirring the internet, actor Shanaya Kapoor has set some major fitness goals for us all to envy from. Taking to instagram, Shanaya shared a video of herself doing the workout. She captioned the powerful black and white video as, "60 kgs".

Oozing confidence in shorts and a crop top, Shanaya can be seen working out under her trainer's guidance. Since the hot video created a rage on the internet, Khushi Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post.

"Wooooo" Khushi wrote while Maheep dropped muscular emojis in the comment section. One of the fans even wrote, 'Aise hi tumhe dekhke pyar ho jata hai.. upar se fitness'. Thereafter, netizens bombarded the comment section with fire emojis.

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in 2024. Earlier, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film."I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film has been given since then.

Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh.

Recently, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor took to their respective social media handles and dropped adorable pictures with Ananya Panday, who turned 25 on Monday. Shanaya too posted a selfie with the 'Dream Girl 2' actress to wish her on her birthday. "Happy Birthday soul sisteerrr!!!," she wrote. Therafter, in the next post, Shanaya uploaded an adorable childhood video of herself and Ananya on her handle, with a caption that reads: "Love you."

Shanaya Kapoor was born to actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor.