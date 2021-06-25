'She would cry herself to sleep': When Kareena Kapoor opened up on sister Karisma Kapoor's struggles in Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 25. On turning 47 this year, the gorgeous Kapoor girl was showered with birthday wishes on social media from BFFs and fans. Her sister Kareena Kapoor made it a point to make the day extra special for her sister with a heartfelt video featuring the sisters' best moments together. She also penned a long note for her 'Lolo' and said called her the 'bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman' she knew.

Although both the sisters have made a name for themselves in the industry, it wasn't an easy journey especially for Karisma Kapoor who joined the film industry prior to Kareena. In fact, Kareena had spoken about the same in detail in an old interview with Simi Garewal.

She revealed, "I have seen my sister sit up for nights together with my mother and cry, saying that people are putting her down and that she would never make it. I would hide behind and watch because they would never want me to see the pain they were going through. I've seen too much,"

The 'Ki and Ka' actress expressed that it would pain her when she would witness her sister in distress. Here's what she said: "As a child, I have seen a lot with my mother, my sister. I have lived their lives with them, gone through their traumas. I think I have seen my sister cry for nights together to go to sleep when she was struggling. And that hurts me. Anything that hurts my loved ones hurts me. That's what makes me the person I am."

Karisma has hit films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hero No.1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain,Fiza and Zubeidaa to her credit. She made a comeback with 2012's Dangerous Ishqq and took a sabbatical again. She was last seen in a web series titled 'Mentalhood' and it received a warm response from fans.

She is Babita and Randhir Kapoor's daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister. She is an avid social media user and often drops interesting posts for her fans.

The actress had tied the knot with businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and got divorced in 2016. The couple has two kids from the marriage - Samaira and Kiaan.