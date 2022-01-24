हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill gives 'Punjab Ki Katrina' title to Katrina Kaif after wedding with Vicky Kaushal - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill explained that since Vicky Kaushal is from Punjab, Katrina has become 'Punjab Ki Katrina' after marrying him.

Shehnaaz Gill gives &#039;Punjab Ki Katrina&#039; title to Katrina Kaif after wedding with Vicky Kaushal - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill's latest song 'Boring Day' in collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate went viral on social media and people can't stop listening to it.

Now, Yashraj, a popular internet music producer known for making viral mashups such as 'Biggini Shoot' and 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', shared a vlog featuring Shehnaaz Gill which has caught the attention of netizens. 

In the video, Shehnaaz talks to Yashraj about different topics such as life advice, spirituality, her favourite movies and Katrina Kaif! Yes, the actor-singer spoke about Katrina Kaif and called her 'Punjab ki Katrina' as she got married to Vicky Kaushal who is a Punjabi. 

Shehnaaz first told Yashraj that when she would visit salons with her mother, people would call her Punjab ki Katrina when she was younger as she resembled the actress. But now, she said that she is 'India Ki Shehnaaz' as Katrina has become 'Punjab Ki Katrina'. 

Watch the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill started off as a Punjabi singer and last year made her debut in the Punjabi movie industry with 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Shehnaaz and Yashraj recently created the song 'Boring Day' with Shehnaaz Gill's clips from the Bigg Boss 13 house in which she's seen saying that 'Such a boring people' and 'Such a boring people'.

 

Yashraj Mukhate shot to fame with 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' video, followed by 'Biggini Shoot' and couple of other clips has dropped another of his gem. Last year, he had also mixed a video on none other than Rakhi Sawant. 

