Ashiesh Roy

Shekhar Suman recalls working with Ashiesh Roy in 'Movers And Shakers'

Suman recalled working with Roy in his talk show "Movers And Shakers". Roy was an integral part of the show.

Shekhar Suman recalls working with Ashiesh Roy in &#039;Movers And Shakers&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman on Wednesday mourned the demise of television actor Ashiesh Roy, who passed away in the city on Tuesday due to kidney failure.

Suman recalled working with Roy in his talk show "Movers And Shakers". Roy was an integral part of the show.

"Ashiesh Roy was a very competent actor and a very nice human being. Really sad to hear about his passing away. He was an integral part of Movers n Shakers ..who did some fantastic cameos. Rest in peace my friend. We will miss you," Shekhar Suman tweeted from his unverified account.

Television actor Ashiesh Roy breathed his last in his Jogeshwari apartment on Tuesday. He was battling kidney-related ailments for some time and his condition became critical during the lockdown.

Apart from "Movers And Shakers", Roy had also appeared in TV shows like "Byomkesh Bakshi", "Banegi Apni Baat", "Baa Bahu Aur Baby", "Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale", "Sasural Simar Ka" among others.

 

