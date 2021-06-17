हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty was jealous of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' song from 'Baazigar' is the reason!

Bollywood diva and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, who's known for her love for dance, revealed that she's always been jealous of the fact that the song ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ from 'Baazigar' wasn't given to her.

Shilpa Shetty was jealous of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and &#039;Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein&#039; song from &#039;Baazigar&#039; is the reason!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: Bollywood diva and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty recently spoke out her heart in the latest episode of the dance reality TV show 'Super Dancer 4' in which she's a judge. The actress, who's known for her love for dance, revealed that she's always been jealous that the song ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar' wasn't given to her!

After two contestants performed an Egyptian dance routine on the iconic 90s song, Shilpa Shetty began reminiscing on her memories while shooting for the film. She said, "I was always jealous this song wasn’t given to me (chuckles). It’s a dance number, and I always wanted to be part of it."

Later, the guest and veteran singer Kumar Sanu talked about his equation with Anu Malik who had composed the song. He shared, "This song is composed by Anu Malik. We always got into minor arguments while recording songs with each other, but he has created some great hits!".

Fortunately, the 'Dhadhkan' actress got the opportunity to fulfill her wish as she got on stage and danced to the song while Kumar Sanu sang it.

Apart from Shilpa Shetty, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ also has Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu on the judges’ panel.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was dominating headlines due to his explosive interview on his ex-wife Kavita Kundra. He had accused her of cheating on him with his brother-in-law and breaking two marriages. This interview occured 12 years after Kavita had accused Shilpa Shetty of breaking her marriage with Raj Kundra.

