Shweta Basu Prasad

Shweta Basu Prasad ends marriage with husband Rohit Mittal

Bollywood actress Shweta Basu Prasad on Tuesday took to social media to announce seperation from husband Rohit Mittal after one year of marriage. The actress tied the knot in December 2018.

Shweta Basu Prasad ends marriage with husband Rohit Mittal

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shweta Basu Prasad on Tuesday took to social media to announce seperation from husband Rohit Mittal after one year of marriage. The actress tied the knot in December 2018.

Sharing a post on Instgram, Shweta wrote, "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on

Shweta and Rohit got married in a private ceremony in Pune on December 13 last year. They dated for over four years before finally making it official

Shweta, who started off as a child artiste in some of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV shows Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma, became a huge sensation because of her path-breaking performance in 'Chandra Nandini'. Shweta also played a pivotal role in Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Shweta Basu PrasadRohit MittalKahaani Ghar Ghar KiMakdee
