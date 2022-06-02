NEW DELHI: In a huge setback to jailed gangster Lawrence, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday (June 2) dismissed the petition to restrain the jurisdictional magistrate in Mansa, Punjab to hand over his custody to the investigating agency in the state.

Lawrence, 35, had submitted in his petition that there is a serious threat to his life and a possibility that upon being produced or while being brought from custody in connection with the FIR registered by the Mansa police, he can be 'put to harm or liquidated by adopting extrajudicial means'. He had also claimed that he was being falsely implicated in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Terming Lawrence's petition as 'immature', the High Court questioned the intention behind filing the plea and stated there is nothing on record yet against the petitioner. On May 31, the Delhi Police obtained the custody of Lawrence, named as a suspect in the daylight murder of Punjabi singer-cum-politician, for five days. His custody has reportedly been obtained in connection with an old case.

On June 1, Lawrence Bishnoi withdrew from the Delhi High Court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a 'fake encounter' by the Punjab Police. He had earlier approached a district court in Delhi which refused to entertain his plea. He was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) and was on Tuesday remanded in three-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell after it arrested him in an Arms Act case.

At the outset, his counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wishes to withdraw the petition and wants to file it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court said, 'the petition is dismissed as withdrawn'. The plea, in the Delhi High Court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Punjab Police, VK Bhawra on Wednesday (June 1) reconstituted a six-membered Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigations in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The six-membered investigative team will comprise the Inspector General of Police PAP Jaskaran Singh, Additional Inspector General of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mansa Gaurav Toora, SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh, under the supervision of Additional DGP of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban.

The DGP in its fresh orders, stated, "the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of investigation, police report under section 173 of Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPCN) shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction."

"The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with the approval of the DGP," the order read further.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested five shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang, in New Delhi on Monday.



As per the information, Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, had left his house around 4:30 PM on Sunday along with his neighbour Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh, when he was shot dead by unidentified persons. Moosewala was hit by over 2 dozen bullets by the assailants and gunpowder was also found on his body. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

The same day, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, stating that it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

After the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, several gangsters on social media have spoken about taking revenge of his murder. These gangsters, including Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tajpuria and others associated with them, are calling themselves the 'brother' of the Punjabi singer and have regularly sharing updates on social media where they have spoken about taking revenge for the Moosewala's murder. They have also also been blaming another singer from Punjab named Mankeerat for the murder of Moosewala.

