Singer, Bigg Boss OTT Fame Neha Bhasin Shares Titillating Look In Bikini, Hits Back At Trolls

New Delhi: Expect singer and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant Neha Bhasin to surprise her fans with her hotness and she won't let them down. The 'Chittiyan Kalayan' singer took the internet by storm with her super sexy bold looks. Neha took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a montage of her photos where she is flaunting her sexy, hot look.

The singer is seen standing near a pool and posing with her back facing the camera. Neha is dressed in a printed orange-mustard bikini and enjoying a stunning landscape. She had her hair tied in a bun and was seen without any accessories.

While flaunting her bold side in the photos, the 'Jag Ghoomeya' also hit out at the troll who questioned her for displaying her bold side on the internet. Her caption read, "They call me names because my authenticity makes them uncomfortable.. Well if you stare straight at the sun you will burn darlings.."



The post drew many positive comments from her fans.

A user wrote, "Love your own body, Neighbors wouldn't come to care of it."

Another user wrote, "You’re amazing! More power to you!"

"Lovely and Lively Sun.. Shine Bright Beautiful," wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Neha often gets trolled by haters online for her boldness. In one of her interviews with Hindustan Times earlier this year, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as the artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.