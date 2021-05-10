हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID 19

Sonakshi Sinha gets the jab, shares photo

Sonakshi urged all her fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Sonakshi Sinha gets the jab, shares photo
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Monday took the vaccine for COVID-19 prevention. The actress shared a photograph on Instagram where she is seen getting the jab on her left arm.

"#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!" Sonakshi captioned the photo, encouraging fans and followers to get vaccinated.

The actress' post comes at a time when India is battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number of positive cases are rising every day.

As per data revealed by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the top 10 states that accounted for 73.91 per cent new COVID-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The data further shows that ten states account for 72.86 per cent of the new deaths, and Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.

