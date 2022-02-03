हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunil Grover discharged from hospital after undergoing surgeries, tested COVID positive at admission

Sunil Grover is best known for his appearances on "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was discharged on Thursday from a city hospital, a week after he underwent four bypass surgeries.

The 44-year-old had checked in to the emergency department of Asian Heart Institute on January 8, complaining of chest pain.

According to the hospital, Sunil Grover was diagnosed to have a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (teoponin T) level was elevated". He was also COVID-19 positive, they said.

"Initially he was managed with medicine by Dr Santosh Dora, senior cardiologist and Dr Vijay D'Silva director, critical care and medical affairs, to stabilise him. Subsequently, 12 days later, he underwent a coronary angiogram by Dr Dora.

"It showed blockages in all three major heart ( coronary ) arteries with 100% block in two arteries and 70-90% block in third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle," the statement issued by the hospital read.

The actor then consulted Dr Ramakanta Panda, head of Asian Heart Institute, who in view of 100 per cent block in two arteries, suggested bypass surgery.

"Grover underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities," according to the note shared by the hospital.

"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr Panda added.

Grover is best known for his appearances on "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Last year, he featured on the Prime Video series "Tandav" and the ZEE5 comedy series "Sunflower".

 

 

