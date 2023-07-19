trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637272
NewsLifestylePeople
GIGI HADID

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Released After Dramatic Arrest For Possessing Marijuana In Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid Arrested: The Supermodel and her friend were subsequently arrested and taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre, from where they were released on bail.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:51 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Supermodel Gigi Hadid Released After Dramatic Arrest For Possessing Marijuana In Cayman Islands

Los Angeles: Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been released after being arrested for possessing marijuana in the Cayman Islands while on a trip with her friends. The supermodel was embarking on an all-girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested from the Owen Roberts International Airport, reports eonline.com.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her friend arrived on a private plane, Customs officials allegedly found "marijuana and equipment used for its consumption" in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were subsequently arrested, the outlet reports, adding that they were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre, from where they were released on bail.


cre Trending Stories

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges now.

"Gigi was travelling with marijuana that she purchased legally from NYC with a medical licence," her representative said. 

"It (marijuana) is also legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island." 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest