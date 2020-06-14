Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression, a major cause behind his suicide

The news of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on Sunday has shocked the entire nation, and also steered the conversation back to depression and its related illnesses. Sushant's body was found hanging from the ceiling at his room at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

The actor was suffering from depression and was reportedly taking medicines when he committed suicide.

On the topic of depression, Dr Sameer Malhotra, Head Mental Health at Delhi's Max Hospital said, "A person can go through depression at any stage of life, in such a case he reaches out to the person who is closest to him that he wants wants to speak to them."

Malhotra said, "Mother is ususally the best person to reach out to during the time." Incidentally, Sushant's last instagram message was for his mother which he posted on June 3.

"When a man gets everything he starts feeling that there is nothing else left now and that no one understands him," Malhotra said.

Sushant started his career with television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Pavitra Rishta'. After the show, he debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!' and later followed it up with films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. He was next to be seen in 'Dil Bechara'.