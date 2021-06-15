Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra sea-view house up for rent, late actor paid whopping Rs 4.5 lakh per month for apartment

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-view Bandra pad is now up for rent. Reportedly, it is the same apartment was where the actor was found dead on June 14, 2020. However, no new tenant came to stay there after the incident.

The vacant property is now up for rent once again. A report in the Times of India stated that Sushant Singh Rajput paid a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh rent per month and had shifted there in December 2019.

The report quotes a celebrity broker as saying, "A celebrity broker from Bandra said, "The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant." The broker added, “Because of the pandemic, the property hasn’t received that many enquiries. The few interested buyers who have showed up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput."

The broker added, "It is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home for those who migrate to Mumbai for work. Once the pandemic ends and the world opens up to India again, we’re expecting renewed interest from ex-pats and the corporate world, too. This house attracts people who like vibrations and the scenic view."

Also, a realty firm handling the property maintains that the place will be up for grabs soon because of its prime location. SSR's Mont Blanc apartment has over two storeys and the actor had rented it for 36 months.

On June 14 this year, fans, friends and family mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary and prayed for his departed soul, seeking justice for the late actor.

His actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Keshav and Neeraj used to stay there with the late star.