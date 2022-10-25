NewsLifestylePeople
SUSSANNE KHAN

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's intimate kiss in front of paps on Diwali bash goes viral - Watch

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan video with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni hits internet. The duo can be seen kissing each other at a Diwali party.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's intimate kiss in front of paps on Diwali bash goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and ace interior designer Sussanne Khan recently attended a starry Diwali party hosted by Krishan Kumar in Mumbai last night. The stunner was accompanied by none other than boyfriend Arslan Goni and the duo was dressed to their ethnic best keeping up the festive mood alive. 

What caught everyone's attention was a brief romantic moment captured on-cam as Sussanne and Arslan shared a cosy kiss on the cheek as paps were busy clicking them. We can also spot Nargis Fakhri looking on as they exchange a peck and walk back holding hands. 

The duo have been clicked on various other occasions as well but have never really publicly spoken about being in a relationship. Their social media PDA does give out a clear hint, though.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who has also moved on in personal space and is currently dating actres Saba Azad, celebrated his first Diwali with her. Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

Sussanne and Saba have often exchanged pleasantries on social media, appreciating each other's posts.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. Touted as India’s first aerial actiontioner, the film was announced soon after the massive success of his last superhit WAR with Tiger Shroff. 

Hrithik was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', also starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani . 

 

Live Tv

Sussanne KhanArslan GoniHrithik Roshan x wifeSussanne Khan kissSussanne Khan picssussanne khan boyfriendDiwali 2022Diwali 2022 party

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir