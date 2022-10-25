Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's intimate kiss in front of paps on Diwali bash goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and ace interior designer Sussanne Khan recently attended a starry Diwali party hosted by Krishan Kumar in Mumbai last night. The stunner was accompanied by none other than boyfriend Arslan Goni and the duo was dressed to their ethnic best keeping up the festive mood alive.

What caught everyone's attention was a brief romantic moment captured on-cam as Sussanne and Arslan shared a cosy kiss on the cheek as paps were busy clicking them. We can also spot Nargis Fakhri looking on as they exchange a peck and walk back holding hands.

The duo have been clicked on various other occasions as well but have never really publicly spoken about being in a relationship. Their social media PDA does give out a clear hint, though.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, who has also moved on in personal space and is currently dating actres Saba Azad, celebrated his first Diwali with her. Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

Sussanne and Saba have often exchanged pleasantries on social media, appreciating each other's posts.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. Touted as India’s first aerial actiontioner, the film was announced soon after the massive success of his last superhit WAR with Tiger Shroff.

Hrithik was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha', also starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani .