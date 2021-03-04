Swara Bhasker drops appreciation post for Taapsee Pannu after Income Tax department raids her residence

New Delhi: A day after Income Tax Department raided the residence and other properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Vikas Bahl, actress Swara Bhasker has tweeted in favour of the Thappad actress.

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and wrote: Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!

The raids were conducted in connection with the production and distribution company Phantom Films helmed by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. It was founded in 2011 by these four.

However, the company was dissolved in October 2018.

According to PTI, the officials said the action is part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena, they said.

Sources said some inter-linked transactions between the entities searched are under the scanner of the department and the raids are aimed at gathering more evidence to further probe tax evasion allegations.