Tadap: Ahan Shetty opens up on kissing scene with Tara Sutaria, says his 'hands were shivering'

New Delhi: Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Milan Luthria directorial 'Tadap' alongside the beautiful Tara Sutaria. The debutante has got viewers wondering what he has in store for them especially after witnessing his intense performance in the film's trailer.

Tara and Ahan's chemistry in the movie and their intimate kissing scene has also created a lot of buzz on social media.

Although they got down to it seamlessly in front of the cameras, Ahan, in an interview, said that he was a bit nervous before the scene.

He told Free Press Journal, "Actually, a funny thing happened to us. Milan sir gave us a scene from The Dirty Picture. Initially, my hands were shivering, but we got so close for the scene that later, performing emotional scenes went well. Tara and I became comfortable with each other."

Earlier on November 19, Tara had celebrated her birthday with media persons and cut a cake with them as well.

The makers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with the team of ‘Tadap’ wished her a very happy birthday on social media.

‘Tadap’ has been receiving from the audience, who couldn’t stop raving about sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ahan and soulful music.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2021.