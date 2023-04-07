Tamannaah Bhatia Grabs Eyeballs With Her Latest Beach Photoshoot

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia often makes headlines for her stunning pictures on social media. The actress recently treated fans with some sizzling pictures from her recent photoshoot and these have taken over the internet.

Tamannaah looks stunning in a series of pictures, sporting a green sequin dress topped with a blazer in one, a tulle skirt, and bikini in another. The actress posed for the cover of a magazine with the backdrop of Sentosa Island's picturesque beaches and greenery.

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. Many celeb pals of the actress too dropped comments, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her awe with an "Ooooo", Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Wowza". Also, Tamannaah's rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma liked the post.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are rumoured to be dating and the couple is making headlines for quite some time now. In a recent conversation with HT, Tamannah addressed rumours surrounding her alleged relationship and clarified that the rumours were baseless and that she is only working with Vijay on an upcoming film.

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Bhola Shankar', alongside Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. She recently performed at the opening ceremony of IPL 2023.