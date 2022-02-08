हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Michele Morrone

Teaser of Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez's song 'Mud Mud Ke' out

Ahead of the release of the music video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Italian actor Michele Morrone-starrer 'Mud Mud Ke', the makers have treated the audience with the song's teaser.

Teaser of Michele Morrone, Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s song &#039;Mud Mud Ke&#039; out
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the release of the music video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Italian actor Michele Morrone-starrer 'Mud Mud Ke', the makers have treated the audience with the song's teaser.

 

The video clip opens with a glimpse of Michele, dressed in a suit, walking into a club. We then get a glimpse of Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery silver dress. Fans can also see a few hot visuals of Michele and Jacqueline together.

For 'Mud Mud Ke', Tony Kakkar has composed the music and Neha Kakkar has lent her voice to it. The music video is choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

 

Talking about the song, Neha said, "Music is a huge part of our nation's identity and it is amazing to have Michele Morrone join it along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Every song is an opportunity to try out something novel. Mud Mud Ke gave me that chance and I'm grateful for it. I'm confident that this is a hit coming your way."

'Mud Mud Ke' will be out on February 12.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Michele MorroneJacqueline FernandezMud Mud Keteaser outnew music videoTony KakkarNeha Kakkar
Next
Story

Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan parties with friends in New York these gorgeous throwback photos

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Breaking News: Akshay Kumar-Kapil Sharma dispute resolved- Source