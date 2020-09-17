Thaliyan sajate hain ye apne bachon ke liye: Ranvir Shorey after Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech

New Delhi: After actress Kangana Ranaut, actor Ranvir Shorey has also voiced his opinion against veteran star-politician Jaya Bachchan's 'thaali' comment in Parliament. Without taking a name, Ranvir tweeted that "they decorate plates (thaali) for their kids while people like him pack their own tiffin and go to work."

His tweet in Hindi read, "Thaaliyaan sajaate hain yeh apane bachon ke liye. Hum jaison ko phenke jaate hain sirf tukde. Apna tiffin khud pack karke kaam pe jaate hain hum. Kisi ne kuch diya nahi hai. Jo hai woh hai. Jo yeh log humse le nahin sake. Inka bas chalta toh woh bhi apne hi bachon ko de dete (They decorate plates for their own kids. Pieces are thrown at us. We pack our own tiffins and go to work. No one has ever given us anything. What we have is ours and they can't take it away from us. And, if they could, they would have given it to their kids too)."

थालियाँ सजाते हैं यह अपने बच्चों के लिए। हम जैसों को फेंके जाते हैं सिर्फ़ टुकड़े।अपना tiffin खुद pack करके काम पे जाते हैं हम। किसी ने कुछ दिया नहीं है। जो है, वो है जो यह लोग हमसे ले नहीं सके। इनका बस चलता तो वो भी अपने ही बच्चों को दे देते। — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 16, 2020

Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said that the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it. Her statement was an indirect jibe at actor-MP Ravi Kishan who earlier said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits.

In her response, Jaya Bachchan, the Samajwadi Party MP said, "I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government." She, however, didn't take a name.