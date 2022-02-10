The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law dies, actor rushes to Delhi to be with family

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has lost his mother-in-law, Shakeela Raza, today morning.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Manoj rushed to Delhi from his shoot location to be with his family.

As per a source, the condition of Shabana Raza`s mother was extremely critical for the past few days and she died due to prolonged illness.

This is the third death in Manoj`s family including his father and his wife Shabana`s father in a year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj will be seen in `Despatch`, directed by Kanu Behl.