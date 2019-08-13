These pictures of Sridevi in a saree prove she draped the six-yard wonder like none!

New Delhi: The late legendary actress Sridevi was an epitome of grace and elegance. She was hailed as the first female superstar of Indian cinema and her contribution to movies remains unparalleled. The tall and talented superstar breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she went to attend a family wedding.

The cause of death was reported to be accidental drowning in the hotel bathtub. Her untimely demise was mourned by fans and followers across the globe—such was the aura of a shining female superstar who worked with almost all the A-listers—both in Bollywood and Southern movie industry as well.

On her birth anniversary today (August 13), we thought of sharing some of her breathtaking pictures from Instagram. She looked ravishing in whatever outfit she chose, but the saree made her look like a true blue diva.

Take a look at some of her best saree moments on Instagram where she draped the six-yard wonder looking nothing less than royalty:

The void created by Sridevi's sudden demise will never be filled again—as none can weave the magic she did on-screen. 'Mom' was her last film and it won her immense recognition. She was even named the Best Actress for Mom posthumously at the prestigious National Film Awards ceremony that year.

Today, Bollywood has welcomed her daughter Janhvi Kapoor with open arms. She made her debut in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi, on her Instagram, shared a picture of her mother and her caption won a million hearts. “Happy birthday Mumma, I love you”, is what she wrote.

Sridevi, one of the finest actresses Indian cinema ever saw—you shall always be missed!