Thunivu Box Office collections: Ajith Kumar's action-heist enters Rs 100 crore

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, 'Thunivu' presents Ajith in the role of a baddie. It also presents Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Telugu superstar Ajith Kumar's action heist film 'Thunivu', which arrived in cinemas on January 11, witnessed a bumper opening on its opening day. The Ajith Kumar-Manju Warrier starrer received positive to mixed responses from the viewers and recorded Rs 22 crore on the first day. Despite facing a clash with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashamika Mandanna’s 'Varisu', 'Thunivu' has managed to pack a solid punch at the ticket counters. 

As per the latest reports, 'Thunivu' has successfully sailed into the Rs 100 crore club in just four days of its release, as it collected Rs 110 crore at the end of January 14. With this figure, 'Thunivu' has become Ajith's sixth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office. 

 

THUNIVU'S TAMIL NADU COLLECTIONS:

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, 'Thunivu' presents Ajith in the role of a baddie. It also presents Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

'Thunivu' was reported to be trying to cast actors from 'across the industry' in the film. In May 2022, a month after filming began, Manju Warrier was signed as the lead actress, her second Tamil film after 'Asuran'.

The plot of 'Thunivu' follows a dreaded gangster named Radha. He and his men plan to rob one of the biggest banks in Chennai, only to realise that another gang led a by a mysterious person, nicknamed Dark Devil, has already hijacked the bank.
 

 

