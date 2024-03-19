NewsLifestylePeople
TIGER SHROFF

Tiger Shroff Buys Property In Pune Worth Rs 7 Crore, Leases It Out To Beverage Company

The property is located in the Hadapsar area of Pune, and is spread over an area of 4,248 sq ft. Tiger bought it from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 by paying a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh for the property, as per the Assignment Deed. 

|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 07:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tiger Shroff Buys Property In Pune Worth Rs 7 Crore, Leases It Out To Beverage Company Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', has bought a property in Pune for Rs 7.5 crore.

However, the actor has already leased the property for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, as per the documents accessed by Zapkey.

The property is located in the Hadapsar area of Pune, and is spread over an area of 4,248 sq ft. Tiger bought it from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5 by paying a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh for the property, as per the Assignment Deed.

As per media reports, the actor has leased out the property to a private firm which deals in beverages.

Meanwhile, the actor is also a proud owner of an 8 BHK apartment in the Khar area of Mumbai. The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount and is valued at nearly Rs 35 crore. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?