Tom Cruise Speaks Fluent Hindi During Interview, Desi Fans React To Viral Video

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is preparing for the release of the new movie of the Mission Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie will be released in theaters on July 12. Before that, the actor keeps busy with interviews and promotional work for the movie. In one such interview, the Hollywood heartthrob surprised Indian fans with his fluent spoken Hindi. Hence, the video clip of the interview went viral on social media in no time.

In the short video clip, the interviewer praises the actor for his extraordinary ability to do everything. It is to be noted that Tom Cruise is known for having skills for doing everything ranging from playing Guitar to flying a plane. While the interviewer continues to praise him for speaking French in the movie, she asks him, "Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?"

Answering her question, Tom says, "If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let's try it." The first she got him to say was, "Namaste. Aap kaise hain (How are you doing?)". Tom did an excellent job pronouncing the word. The interviewer's fluency in Punjabi and Farsi further thrilled him, and he wanted to continue discussing her.

Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0 July 6, 2023

Since the video went viral, a whole bunch of fans were impressed by the actor. Impressed by Tom Cruise's modesty, a social media user said, "Love this, he's so down to earth." Another user said, "Is there anything #TomCruise can't do? He spoke, ‘Namaste! Aap Kaise Hain?’ in my mother tongue Hindi with an Indian accent."

Adding to the long list of Mission Impossible movies, the latest of the franchise records the adventures of the secret agent, Ethan Hunt, working for the Impossible Mission Force (IMF). The latest, Dead Reckoning Part One, will present the work of Christopher McQuarrie, who has also directed Rogue Nation and Fallout. Just before the pandemic began in 2020, the movie's filming began. Later, because of COVID-19, the shoot was postponed. In the UK, filming picked back up in the second half of 2020. Even though the movie was finished in 2021, the pandemic caused several delays in its release.