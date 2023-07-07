Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 20 Written Updates: It’s Jad Hadid vs Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Continues Her Rant

New Delhi: In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, tensions escalated as the housemates found themselves caught up in a series of intense arguments and conflicts. One of the major highlights of the day was the poking game between Bebika and Abhishek, which intensified after a fiery clash the previous evening.

During a conversation, Abhishek urged Avinash to take a stand for Jad, asserting that Jad wasn't always at fault. Avinash responded by pointing out that Jad also makes mistakes, leading Abhishek to retort that Bebika instigates him by poking first. This exchange further fueled the already existing tension in the house.

Bebika's controversial behavior continued to make her the center of attention, and she was labeled as the villain of the house. Both Jiya and Jad discussed their struggles in dealing with Bebika and agreed that she was a difficult person to interact with. They expressed their frustration and found it increasingly challenging to tolerate her presence in the house.



cre Trending Stories

Later, while Manisha and Bebika were enjoying a dance and singing session in the garden area, Abhishek, Jad, Jiya, and Falaq couldn't help but make fun of Bebika. Angered by their actions, Bebika confronted Manisha, accusing her of not taking a stand against Abhishek's bullying. Frustrated, Bebika expressed her displeasure and stated that if Abhishek didn't leave during the upcoming Weekend episode, she would request a voluntary exit from the show.

As tensions rise and emotions run high, it remains to be seen how the dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will unfold in the days to come. Stay tuned for more drama, confrontations, and unexpected twists in the next episode.