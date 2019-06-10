Twitter mourns Girish Karnad's death; President Kovind, PM Modi, Kamal Haasan post tributes

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many other political leaders and film stars mourned the death of noted actor, theatre personality Girish Karnad's death on Monday morning. He died at the age of 81 in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work," read a tweet posted by the President of India.

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019

PM Modi remembered him for his 'versatile acting' and tweeted, "Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace."

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot, BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sadanand Gowda and others also condoled his death.

Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 10, 2019

The passing away of veteran actor and theatre personality Sh. #GirishKarnad is a very sad news. My heartfelt condolences to his family members​. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 10, 2019

Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran actor, director and playwright Shri #GirishKarnad. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 10, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan wrote, "His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable."

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

While Prakash Raj posted this:

......... THANK YOU GIRISH KARNAD JI for an ENRICHING..EMPOWERING..INSPIRING LIFE YOU LED ..RIP .. Every moment I lived with you is ALIVE . Will miss you ..but will cherish you for life .. pic.twitter.com/KgFyL2Ehu5 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 10, 2019

Netizens too mourned the death of Karnad and tributes have been flowing in for the actor. "Today India lost one of the most iconic gems of Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Girish Karnad," read a tweet while another user wrote, "One of the most brilliant actors and outspoken libertarian in India is lost forever. RIP"

Today India lost one of the most Iconic Gem of Indian Cinema, Rest in Peace, Girish Karnad Sir pic.twitter.com/ABVkconzed — Madhav Chandra (@mymadwords) June 10, 2019

One of the most Brilliant Actor and outspoken libertarian in India is lost forever. RIP Girish Karnad — Joy (@Joydas) June 10, 2019

Not sure why but I can never forget Girish karnad performance in Kadalan of all his films. Nevertheless, great loss to artistic universe. #GirishKarnad — preetam hegde (@preetamhegde) June 10, 2019

Karnad had several top Kannada, Hindi films to his credits. He also acted in TV shows 'Malgudi Days' and 'Indradhanush'.

He was the recipient of the Jnanpith Award and was conferred Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

Last rites of Karnad will be a family affair and they have requested the media to maintain their privacy.