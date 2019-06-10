close

Girish Karnad

Twitter mourns Girish Karnad's death; President Kovind, PM Modi, Kamal Haasan post tributes

Girish Karnad died at the age of 81 in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness.  

File photo of Girish Karnad (Image Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many other political leaders and film stars mourned the death of noted actor, theatre personality Girish Karnad's death on Monday morning. He died at the age of 81 in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness.  

"Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work," read a tweet posted by the President of India. 

PM Modi remembered him for his 'versatile acting' and tweeted, "Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot, BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sadanand Gowda and others also condoled his death.

 

 

 

 

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan wrote, "His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable."

While Prakash Raj posted this:

Netizens too mourned the death of Karnad and tributes have been flowing in for the actor. "Today India lost one of the most iconic gems of Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Girish Karnad," read a tweet while another user wrote, "One of the most brilliant actors and outspoken libertarian in India is lost forever. RIP"

 

 

Karnad had several top Kannada, Hindi films to his credits. He also acted in TV shows 'Malgudi Days' and 'Indradhanush'. 

He was the recipient of the Jnanpith Award and was conferred Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. 

Last rites of Karnad will be a family affair and they have requested the media to maintain their privacy. 

