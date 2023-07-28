Uorfi Javed's 'Telephone Dress' Is Inspired By Ayushmann Khurranna's 'Dream Girl 2' - Watch

New Delhi: While the poster of 'Dream Girl 2' takes the world by a storm, Uorfi Javed adds her creativity to the frenzy and unveiled her latest creation - the Dil Ka Telephone Dress. The dress is ingeniously crafted from telephone wires.

The Dil Ka Telephone Dress is more than just a fashion statement - it's a playful masterpiece that blurs the line between imagination and reality. Uorfi's ingenuity knows no bounds as she embodies the essence of Dream Girl 2 through her quirky attire, leaving us all in awe of her creativity. In a captivating video, she is enthusiastically announcing the return of her beloved BFF, Pooja.

As the Dream Girl 2 phenomenon sweeps the globe, Stay tuned for the much-awaited trailer release and prepare for an enchanting cinematic journey with Dream Girl 2.

In the past, Kareena Kapoor also praised her in one of her interviews. She told Zoom, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi, but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.